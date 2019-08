Kathmandu, 25 August: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is undergoing kidney treatment in Singapore, should undergo Plasmapheresis treatment for seven times and he may stay there for one month.

To remove anti-body from PM Oli’s transplanted kidney, Plasmapheresis treatment has started on him.

On Friday, PM Oli underwent first series of Plasmapheresis treatment, reports Nagarik daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service