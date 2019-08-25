  • Sunday 25th August 2019
PM Oli’s health is normal, may undergo for another kidney transplant

  • Published on: August 25, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 25 August: Prime Minister’s private physician Dr Dilip Sharma has informed that PM KP Sharma Oli, who is undergoing treatment in Singapore, is okay. His health is normal, he said.

    Sharma informed that PM Oli is undergoing treatment at SNU Hospital in Singapore and the process of removing anti-body from his body has been started. He is totally out of danger, Sharma said, reports Rajdhani daily.

    Nephrologist Dr Rishi Kafle said that the transplanted kidney of KP Oli has gradually become weak. If the present treatment process will not reduce anti-body from his body, another kidney has to be transplanted.

    He further said that PM Oli’s other organs such as heart, lounges and other parts are healthy and he is not suffering from infection, PM Oli may undergo another kidney transplant operation.

