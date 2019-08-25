Prachanda becomes active in the party

Kathmandu, 25 August: In absence of another party co-chairman KP Sharma Oli, party co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda has become active in party organization of the Nepal Communist Party.

Prachanda is busy in meeting with party leaders in the process of completing the party integration process. At the capacity of executive chairman of the party, Prachanda has called the secretariat meeting also.

Another co-chairman Oli is in Singapore for medical treatment and Oli, earlier to his departure there, had authorized Prachanda to look after the party affairs as the chairman.

