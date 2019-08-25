  • Sunday 25th August 2019
People's Review

Prachanda becomes active in the party

  • Published on: August 25, 2019

    •  

    Kathmandu, 25 August: In absence of another party co-chairman KP Sharma Oli, party co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda has become active in party organization of the Nepal Communist Party.

    Prachanda is busy in meeting with party leaders in the process of completing the party integration process. At the capacity of executive chairman of the party, Prachanda has called the secretariat meeting also.

    Another co-chairman Oli is in Singapore for medical treatment and Oli, earlier to his departure there, had authorized Prachanda to look after the party affairs as the chairman.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Prachanda becomes active in the party
    Rabi Lamichhane in Police custody today also
    Hotel Yak & Yeti operating illegally
    PM Oli's health is normal, may undergo for another kidney transplant
    PM Oli to undergo Plasmapheresis treatment in Singapore, may stay for one month there
    Nepal-India ministerial level meeting: What Nepal achieved?
    Kathmandu expensive destination for air-passengers
    90 percent Sagarmatha measurement works complete
    Will Modi accept Oli's invitation?
    FM Gyawali receives call from Pakistani FM Qureshi
