Rabi Lamichhane in Police custody today also

Kathmandu, 25 August: Television programmer Rabi Lamichhane, journalist Yubraj Kandel and nurse Ashmita Bhandari, who are under the Police arrest in Chitwan, will be kept under the Police custody today also. They are under the Police custody on the charge of provocation for suicide after journalist Shalikram Pudashaini committed suicide.

Lamichhane’s supporters had hoped for his release today.

Situation in Chitwan is under tense after Lamichhane’s supporters launched demonstration after Lamichhane was sent to the Police custody this afternoon.

The Police opened teargas to disperse the demonstrators.

