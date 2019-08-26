  • Monday 26th August 2019
People's Review

Kashmir and China S Jaishankar’s special agenda; PM Oli held secret talks with him

  • Published on: August 26, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 26 August: Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was in Kathmandu to chair the 5th Nepal-India joint ministerial level meeting in Kathmandu, called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at his official residence in Baluatar.

    Minister Jaishankar held one and  a half hour long one-on-one meeting with PM Oli, reports Sanghu vernacular daily.

    According to the Weekly, the special agenda of the Indian minister was the Kashmir issue and also Chinese presence in Nepal.

    On the Kashmir issue, India has expected that Nepal should recognize Kashmir as the internal issue of India.

    Nepal, currently chair of SAARC, has remained silent on the Kashmir issue. India has removed special status on Jammu and Kashmir.

    Accordingly, the Indian minister has expressed concern on increasing presence of China, the Weekly has reported.

    India has believed that Nepal has sided with China more than necessarily, the Weekly has stated.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Communist government unfriendly with North Korean citizens  
    Communist government unfriendly with North Korean citizens  
    Nepal under the radar of international politics; Chinese FM visiting Kathmandu
    Nepal under the radar of international politics; Chinese FM visiting Kathmandu
    Kashmir and China S Jaishankar’s special agenda; PM Oli held secret talks with him
    Kashmir and China S Jaishankar’s special agenda; PM Oli held secret talks with him
    Prachanda becomes active in the party
    Prachanda becomes active in the party
    Rabi Lamichhane in Police custody today also
    Rabi Lamichhane in Police custody today also
    Hotel Yak & Yeti operating illegally
    Hotel Yak & Yeti operating illegally
    PM Oli’s health is normal, may undergo for another kidney transplant
    PM Oli’s health is normal, may undergo for another kidney transplant
    PM Oli to undergo Plasmapheresis treatment in Singapore, may stay for one month there
    PM Oli to undergo Plasmapheresis treatment in Singapore, may stay for one month there
    Nepal-India ministerial level meeting: What Nepal achieved?
    Nepal-India ministerial level meeting: What Nepal achieved?
    Kathmandu expensive destination for air-passengers
    Kathmandu expensive destination for air-passengers

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology