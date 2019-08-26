Kashmir and China S Jaishankar’s special agenda; PM Oli held secret talks with him

Kathmandu, 26 August: Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was in Kathmandu to chair the 5th Nepal-India joint ministerial level meeting in Kathmandu, called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at his official residence in Baluatar.

Minister Jaishankar held one and a half hour long one-on-one meeting with PM Oli, reports Sanghu vernacular daily.

According to the Weekly, the special agenda of the Indian minister was the Kashmir issue and also Chinese presence in Nepal.

On the Kashmir issue, India has expected that Nepal should recognize Kashmir as the internal issue of India.

Nepal, currently chair of SAARC, has remained silent on the Kashmir issue. India has removed special status on Jammu and Kashmir.

Accordingly, the Indian minister has expressed concern on increasing presence of China, the Weekly has reported.

India has believed that Nepal has sided with China more than necessarily, the Weekly has stated.

People’s News Monitoring Service