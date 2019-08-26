Nepal-India Joint Commission pointless: Giri

Kathmandu, 26 August :Nepali Congress lawmaker Pradeep Giri has said that the recently held meeting of the Nepal India Joint Commission was pointless. Speaking at the House of Representatives meeting on Monday, Giri said that the information about the meeting furnished by Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali and his ministry did not match.

He said that Minister Gyawali in his briefing had said that issues regarding Kalapani, Lipulekh and the Sugauli Treaty were discussed during the meeting. “But, the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not mention any of that,” MP Giri stated.

Giri further questioned why the commission hadn’t revised the treaty until now. He also accused the people in the government for failing to understand diplomacy.

People’s News Monitoring Service