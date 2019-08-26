Nepal under the radar of international politics; Chinese FM visiting Kathmandu

Kathmandu, 26 August: Nepal has fallen under the radar of international politics, which has become difficult for Nepal to bear, reports Sanghu vernacular weekly.

After increasing interests of the US, the Indian and also Chinese interests have also increased in Nepal. Furthermore, after Indian move on Kashmir, Pakistan’s interests have also increased here.

Nepal as the chair of SAARC, her role is important on regional affairs. In this regard, the frequency of high-level visits has increased.

Of late, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Kathmandu.

Accordingly, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Kureshi phoned to Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali and expressed Pakistan’s concern on Kashmir issue. In the meantime, the visit date of China’s Foreign Minister has been made public [15 September]. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visited is related to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Kathmandu visit in October, however, China is also related with the Kashmir issue. These developments make clear that Nepal is under pressure on international political issues, according to Sanghu Weekly.

