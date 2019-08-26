  • Monday 26th August 2019
People's Review

Nepal under the radar of international politics; Chinese FM visiting Kathmandu

  • Published on: August 26, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 26 August: Nepal has fallen under the radar of international politics, which has become difficult for Nepal to bear, reports Sanghu vernacular weekly.

    After increasing interests of the US, the Indian and also Chinese interests have also increased in Nepal. Furthermore, after Indian move on Kashmir, Pakistan’s interests have also increased here.

    Nepal as the chair of SAARC, her role is important on regional affairs. In this regard, the frequency of high-level visits has increased.

    Of late, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Kathmandu.

    Accordingly, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Kureshi phoned to Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali and expressed Pakistan’s concern on Kashmir issue. In the meantime, the visit date of China’s Foreign Minister has been made public [15 September]. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visited is related to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Kathmandu visit in October, however, China is also related with the Kashmir issue. These developments make clear that Nepal is under pressure on international political issues, according to Sanghu Weekly.

    People’s News Monitoring Service    

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Communist government unfriendly with North Korean citizens  
    Communist government unfriendly with North Korean citizens  
    Nepal under the radar of international politics; Chinese FM visiting Kathmandu
    Nepal under the radar of international politics; Chinese FM visiting Kathmandu
    Kashmir and China S Jaishankar’s special agenda; PM Oli held secret talks with him
    Kashmir and China S Jaishankar’s special agenda; PM Oli held secret talks with him
    Prachanda becomes active in the party
    Prachanda becomes active in the party
    Rabi Lamichhane in Police custody today also
    Rabi Lamichhane in Police custody today also
    Hotel Yak & Yeti operating illegally
    Hotel Yak & Yeti operating illegally
    PM Oli’s health is normal, may undergo for another kidney transplant
    PM Oli’s health is normal, may undergo for another kidney transplant
    PM Oli to undergo Plasmapheresis treatment in Singapore, may stay for one month there
    PM Oli to undergo Plasmapheresis treatment in Singapore, may stay for one month there
    Nepal-India ministerial level meeting: What Nepal achieved?
    Nepal-India ministerial level meeting: What Nepal achieved?
    Kathmandu expensive destination for air-passengers
    Kathmandu expensive destination for air-passengers

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology