  • Monday 26th August 2019
Prachand adds four CWC members, warns of stern action against those who criticize party leaders

  • Published on: August 26, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 26 August :Nepal Communist Party has included four new members into its central committee.

    Prachand presiding the  fist ever secretariat meeting today inducted  Devendra Prajuli, Kalpana Dhamala, Padam Rai and Kiran Rai  into the party’s central committee.Parajuli and Dhamala joined NCP from the erstwhile Naya Shakti Party whereas Kiran and Padam joined after the duo left Netra Bikram Chand-led Nepal Communist Party. With their entry, NCP’s central committee has a total of 445 members.

    Meanwhile, the secretariat meeting has also prohibited its leaders and cadres from talking about NCP leaders in public. NCP, Prachand said that any dispute between leaders should be settled in a formal way in the party itself. “stern action will be taken against anyone found violating this principle,” he warned .

    Prachand’s warning came as Nepal Communist Party chairman KP Sharma Oli and the party’s senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal engaged themselves in a heated quarrel during a secretariat meeting of the party on Thursday.

    Of late, Nepal has been a vocal critic of the Oli’s leadership. He has registered a seven-point note of dissent over the secretariat’s recent decisions. On the other hand, Oli has relegated Nepal to the fourth rank of the party hierarchy from the third one.

    As soon as the meeting began on Thurdsay, Oli told the leaders that he would not have sufficient time to hold discussions on various items of the agenda as he was leaving for Singapore on a medical recheck-up.  He asked them to extend him their wishes for the speedy recovery and discuss other issues and reach consensus whiling making decisions. .

    However, Nepal opposed and said, “No, there will not be any consensus.” He added that consensus was not needed as Oli’s leadership made various decisions without his consent in the past.

    Another chairman of the party Pushpa Kamal Dahal and general secretary Bishnu Paudel supported Oli and asked the leaders to wish the prime minister best wishes for his trip.Later, Oli responded to Nepal that he did not need any wish from him. Both leaders traded barbs to a level that no Nepalis had anticipated.

