Supreme Court scraps late fine component to Ncell

    • Kathmandu, 26 August : The Supreme Court (SC) has revoked the late fine component of the capital gain tax determined by the Large Taxpayers Office against telecom service provider Ncell.
    The Large Taxpayers Office had determined that Ncell must pay Rs 62.63 billion in capital gain tax including interest and late fine, and stated that Ncell need to pay Rs 39.06 billion more.
    A full bench of Justices Tej Bahadur KC, Purushottam Bhandari, Dambar Bahadur Shahi, Sushma Lata Mathema and Manoj Kumar Sharma on Monday has ordered that the fine component on the determined amount should not be recovered from Ncell. The SC has also revoked the writ petition filed by Ncell against the Large Taxpayers Office.

