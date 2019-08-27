  • Tuesday 27th August 2019
EPG doesn’t represent our voice: Yadav

  • Published on: August 27, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 27 August: At a time when  the Indian prime minister appears reluctant to receive the joint-report prepared by the Nepal-India Eminent Persons Group (EPG) on reviewing all unequal treaties and other bilateral issues, a Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJPN) leader has said the report doesn’t represent the voices of all sectors of Nepal.

    Speaking during the special hour in parliament on Monday, RJPN presidium member Mahindra Raya Yadav claimed that the EPG report doesn’t represent the voices of the people residing along the Nepal-India border.

    “The EPG team on Nepal’s side was not inclusive so it doesn’t represent the voices of all regions and communities of the country. There was no member from the opposition party and from Madhes, which shares border with India,” stated Yadav.

