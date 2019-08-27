Fugitive convicts behind bars

Kathmandu, 27 August: Two convicts sentenced by the Bara District Court on the charge of polygamy and manslaughter have been arrested while the Area Police office in Simraungadh have seized illegally imported goods from India, according to Nepal Police news dispatch.

Police have also arrested 13 persons from a restaurant at Kirtipur who were involved in gambling. Police confiscated Rs 579,660 and cards from Rasika Restaurant, owned and operated by Rupen Maharjan.

People’s News Monitoring Service