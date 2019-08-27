  • Tuesday 27th August 2019
Koshi Hospital treats over 2,500 viral fever patients, 60 with dengue in two months

  • Published on: August 27, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 27 August:  An emergency ward at Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital in Morang has experienced an increasing flow of viral fever patients.

    According to Dr Sangya Gyawali of the hospital, the fever is seasonal and it is due to change in weather. Over 30 patients visit the hospital daily with complains of fever, headache and body pain and vomiting: the symptoms of viral fever and these are similar to that of dengue fever.

    The data of past two months shows the hospital treated over 25,000 people for viral fever in this period.  They were from both urban and rural areas of Morang and Sunsari district.

    Doctors have advised people to wear mask, stay away from the crowd, take plenty of fluid and give special attention to sanitation and hygiene to keep the disease at bay. Of them, 40 were diagnosed with dengue fever and provided treatment. The hospital has no issue of dengue test kit shortage.

