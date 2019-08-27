  • Tuesday 27th August 2019
People's Review

Local bodies become relatives recruit center

  • Published on: August 27, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 27 August: The local bodies under the Province No 5 have employed press advisor, legal advisor, rural municipality security and personal secretary by violating the instruction of the Federal Government.

    73 local bodies in 12 districts of the Province 5 have employed 132 such advisors spending two crore four lakh 79 thousand rupees per annum from the government treasury, reports Annapurna Post daily.

    The Federal Affairs and General Administration Ministry had sent a circular to all the local bodies last year for not employing staffers by themselves after it found recruitment of relatives of the local authorities.

    By neglecting such a circular, the authorities in the local bodies have continued such a practice, reports the daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    NIBL opens branch at Baluwatar
    NIBL opens branch at Baluwatar
    Fugitive convicts behind bars
    Fugitive convicts behind bars
    Dengue death in Chitwan
    Dengue death in Chitwan
    EPG doesn’t represent our voice: Yadav
    EPG doesn’t represent our voice: Yadav
    Local bodies become relatives recruit center
    Local bodies become relatives recruit center
    Supreme Court scraps late fine component to Ncell
    Supreme Court scraps late fine component to Ncell
    Prachand adds four CWC members, warns of stern action against those who criticize party leaders
    Prachand adds four CWC members, warns of stern action against those who criticize party leaders
    Nepal-India Joint Commission pointless: Giri
    Nepal-India Joint Commission pointless: Giri
    Rabi Lamichhane released on bail
    Rabi Lamichhane released on bail
    UN rights experts urge India to end communications shutdown in Kashmir
    UN rights experts urge India to end communications shutdown in Kashmir

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology