Local bodies become relatives recruit center

Kathmandu, 27 August: The local bodies under the Province No 5 have employed press advisor, legal advisor, rural municipality security and personal secretary by violating the instruction of the Federal Government.

73 local bodies in 12 districts of the Province 5 have employed 132 such advisors spending two crore four lakh 79 thousand rupees per annum from the government treasury, reports Annapurna Post daily.

The Federal Affairs and General Administration Ministry had sent a circular to all the local bodies last year for not employing staffers by themselves after it found recruitment of relatives of the local authorities.

By neglecting such a circular, the authorities in the local bodies have continued such a practice, reports the daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service