NCP withholds Sah’s resignation

Kathmandu, 27 August: Nepal Communist Party says it will not accept the resignation tendered by its Province 2 party chief Prabhu Sah. reject

Sah had resigned expressing dissatisfaction over the leadership’s failure not create an “environment favourable for party unification at the provincial level.” He had submitted his resignation to party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal on August 19.

General Secretary Bishnu Paudel said that Sah’s resignation was discussed during the party’s secretariat meeting on Monday. “We have asked Sah to return to work. His resignation has not been accepted,” Onlinekhabar has quoted Poudel as saying.

According to Onlinekhabar, Paudel further added that the issues raised by Sah had been noted and the party leadership was working to solve those issues. Sah had also blamed Madhav Kumar Nepal for the delay in party unification. He was infuriated further after some people who were not even party members were appointed as provincial members without consulting him.

People’s News Monitoring Service