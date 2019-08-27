  • Tuesday 27th August 2019
Pakistan seeks Nepal’s support on J&K

  • Published on: August 27, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 27 August: Pakistan has sought Nepal’s role in its dispute with India over the Kashmir issue as part of its efforts to garner international support from countries around the world.

    Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi phoned his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and updated him on the situation in Kashmir following India’s decision to abrogate special privileges to Jammu & Kashmir region. He is also learnt to have sought Nepal’s support on the issue of Kashmir.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Quershi called him to talk about Kashmir. He  was updated on the situation in Kashmir and that tension was rising on the border. He said that Nepal needs to think about its role under these circumstances.” Gyawali said that he told his Pakistani counterpart that Nepal believes the dispute should be settled through dialogue. Nepal is keeping a close eye on the developments in Kashmir and it is in favour of peace and stability in the region, the minister

