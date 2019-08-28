  • Wednesday 28th August 2019
Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital begins surgery of all ailments  

  • Published on: August 28, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 28 August: Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital has started surgery on kinds of patients in addition to those with cancer.

    According to hospital’s Medical Director Professor Dr Hrishikesh Narayan Shrestha, the hospital started providing surgery facilities for the patients contracting any king of disease since August 18. The new management committee in the hospital introduced the surgery facilities.

    Around 10 complex surgeries are performed in the hospital on average in a day while over 120 patients get admission in the hospital daily in comparison to 80 in the past.

