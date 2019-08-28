Chinese President Xi may visit Kathmandu in October

By Our Reporter

Although the government officials have not received any formal schedule of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the senior leaders have received some informal gestures about the possible visit of the Chinese supreme leader in October.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has developed an informal team of some ministers and senior officials for making the visit successful, meaningful and fruitful.

He has asked the security officials for not making any mistakes or making any security lapses during President Xi’s stay here.

The PM was acquiring information about the possible security threats, the luxury hotel to keep the VVIP guest, before his departure to Singapore. From Singapore also, PM Oli is taking information and giving instructions to the authorities regarding the visit.

President Xi may arrive in Kathmandu in the second week of October on his way to Vanarashi, India, said a foreign ministry source. President Xi is visiting Vanarashi at the invitation of Indian PM Narendra Modi. President Xi may visit Kathmandu for one day or say several hours, said the source.

As preparation for President Xi’s visit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is arriving in Kathmandu on 15 September. During the Foreign Minister’s visit, the agendas on President Xi’s visit will be finalized, said the Foreign Ministry source.