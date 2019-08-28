First NCP secretariat meet chaired by Dahal inducts 4 in central committee

By Our Reporter

A secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) inducted four party leaders in its central committee.

The first secretary meeting of the NCP called and chaired by Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the party central office in Dhumbarahi nominated Devendra Parajuli, Kalpana Dhamala, Padam Rai and Kiran Rai in the central committee of the party.

It was the first NCP secretariat meeting held in absence of party chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. But the meeting made some important decisions like nominating in the central committee.

Parajuli and Dhamala had joined the NCP by quitting former Naya Shakti Party whereas Rai duo joined the party deserting the outlawed Biplav-led group.

The secretariat meeting also finalised chief and vice-chief in the National Security Department of the party and vice-chiefs in five departments and academy have been added.

Bhanubhakta Dhakal has been nominated as chief of National Security Department and Ram Kumar Rai is his deputy in the department.

Beduram Bhusal, Bishnu Rijal, Dormani Poudel, Kamal Chaulagain and Pramesh Hamal have been vice chiefs in school, foreign affairs, state affairs, cooperative and poverty alleviation departments and Policy Research Academy respectively.

Similarly, the meeting finalised leadership in five valley special committee and affiliated district committees.

Lilamani Pokharel has been appointed in-charge of Valley Special Committee in which Arun Nepal is deputy in-charge and Rajan Bhattarai and Lekhnath Neupane are chairman and secretary in the same committee.

Similarly, Madhav Dhungel has been in-charge of Youth Student Special District Committee. Ramesh Malla is chairman and Sunita Baral is secretary in the committee.

Bina Shrestha, Keshav Prasad Nepal and Parbat Gurung have been picked up as in-charges in the special district committees related to workers, professionals’ and entrepreneurs respectively.

Likewise, leaderships in different eight liaison coordination committees and liaison committees have also been finalised.

Chhabilal Bishwokarma has been the in-charge in Liaison Coordination Committee and Dilaram Acharya, Jhakku Subedi and Bijaya Gurung ares his deputies in the committee. Pralhad Budhathoki and Narendra Shrestha are coordinator and secretary in the same committee.

The secretariat also picked up in-charge, deputy in-charges, chairman and secretary in all seven State Coordination Committees of the party.

The secretarial meeting also finalized in-charge and deputy in-charge in different 28 people and community based organizations.