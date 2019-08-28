Government classifies land in 10 categories

By Our Reporter

The government has tabled the Land Utilisation Bill in the parliament. The Bill has proposed to divide the land across the country in 10 different categories, including agriculture, industrial and commercial areas. The Bill intends to preserve the flat lands of the Kathmandu Valley, Terai and Hills, which were being converted into concrete jungles in the name of urbanization. The government wants to develop agriculture, commercial activities, industrial area and development projects in the protected lands.

The Bill is now at the Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources committee of the House of Representatives.