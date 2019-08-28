Indian FM Jaishankar looks liberal in three years

By Our Reporter

Four years ago, it was Dr S Jaishankar’s Nepal visit as Chief Secretary of India and messenger of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that derailed Nepal-India relations taking it to the lowest in history.

Then he had come to Nepal with sole goal of obstructing the promulgation of the Constitution, which he failed. But he succeeded to impose a blockade against Nepal, which was in pain following the devastating earthquake. He had had no mercy, but an ego to show the Nepali leaders, which culminated in the blockade. But the move turned suicidal with growing anti-India feeling among Nepalis, which is still high.

However, this time when he arrived in Nepal as Foreign Affairs Minister last week to lead the Indian delegation in the fifth meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission last week, he looked liberal.

It was evident from the fact that he agreed to accept almost all agendas of the Nepali side, and the meeting concluded peacefully in a single day. The two countries also agreed to review the treaties and agreements relating to trade and transit and railway services.

Nepali team was led by Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali in the meeting. Interestingly, both sides presented themselves calmly discussing all issues and ending them in a positive note.

Issues ranging from inundation in the Terai to the report of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) were discussed in the meeting.

India also agreed to provide additional air entry routes and handed over cheques of RS. 2.45 billion, which India had promised to provide for the reconstruction.

Dr Jaishankar also called on President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and main opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Media reports have it that the meeting remained cordial. Of course, the Indian sides presented itself softly in the bilateral meeting.

Obviously, Dr Jaishankar agreed to meet Nepal’s demand this time because he was seeking Nepal’s support on Kashmir case. After India terminated the autonomous status of Kashmir on August 5, India has been in pressure and is seeking support of neighbours on the issue. This was reflected in the liberal attitude of Dr. Jaishankar and his team. If the Indian leaders show respect to Nepal’s sovereignty and the aspirations of the Nepali people, Nepali people will surely positive towards the big neighbour. And this was realised this time.