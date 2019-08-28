  • Saturday 31st August 2019
People's Review

Mahalaxmi Development Bank organizes tree plantation programme

  • Published on: August 28, 2019

    • The Maharajgunj branch and Tulshipur branch of the Mahalaxmi Development Bank Ltd, under its corporate social responsibility project, organised tree plantation programme.
    Under the CSR project, different branches are organizing different programmes all over the country.
    The Maharajgunj branch organised tree plantation programme from Mharajgunj to Neuro Hospital in Ward No 3 of the Kathmandu Metropolis.
    Bank’s chief executive officer Krishnaraj Lamichhane and Ward chair Dipak KC jointly inaugurated the tree plantation programme. The Bank had organised the programme to support Metropolis Corporation’s “greenery promotion programme”.

