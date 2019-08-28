  • Wednesday 28th August 2019
National ID Card and Vital Registration Bill passed

  • Published on: August 28, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 28 August: The meeting of House of Representatives (HoR) on Tuesday has endorsed the National Identity Card and Vital Registration Bill-2076 BS.

    Earlier in the meeting, Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa had presented a proposal seeking deliberation on the Bill along with the report of the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee, which the HoR had approved. Responding to queries raised by the parliamentarian in today’s meeting, Minister Thapa gave assurances to incorporate the issues related to the national identity card raised in the parliament.

