  Wednesday 28th August 2019
People's Review

New leadership in NRNA Thailand

  Published on: August 28, 2019

    • By Our Reporter
    Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) Thailand’s general assembly held last week has elected new leadership for next two years.
    The assembly has unanimously elected Khagendra Dhakal as the member of the International Coordination Council (ICC) for the second term.
    Assajita Awale has been reelected as the National Coordination Council (NCC) President.
    Mahendra Shrestha, Bhabindra Basnet, Sangkar Adikari, Kanchha Gurung and Prem Datta Danai are elected to the post of the Vice Presidents whereas Rabi Maharjan elected to the post of the General Secretary and Atish Shrestha as Treasurer.
    Shreehari Acharya is the Secretary, Megha Chand is the Women Coordinator, Subash Thapa is the Youth Coordinator.
    Niraj Baidya, Ram Kee, Dilli Gyawali, Suraj Bhandari are the executive members of NCC.
    The newly elected committee has appointed Barun Amatya as the spokesperson of NRNA Thailand.
    Addressing the General Assembly Nepal’s Ambassador Ganesh Prasad Dhakal expressed his interest to work with NRNA Thailand for Nepal’s economic diplomacy more effective ways. He pointed out that NRNA Thailand GA gave an impression of the assembly of all Nepali living in Thailand rather than the assembly of an organization.

