Nepal Investment Bank Limited (NIBL) has opened its 82nd branch at Baluwatar. Prithivi Bahadur Pande, Chairman of the Bank, inaugurated the branch amid a function on Monday. It is the 25th branch situated in the Kathmandu Valley. The new branch of NIBL will run as a full-fledged branch along with locker facilities to fulfill the growing demand of the domiciles of Baluwatar and its periphery.