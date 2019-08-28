Oli chairs cabinet meet from Singapore

By Our Reporter

The first ever Cabinet meeting held through telepresence, a virtual reality technology, from Singapore to Nepal, has drawn flak from the main opposition party in the Parliament.

A day after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli chaired a Cabinet meeting using the method of video conference from Singapore, Chief Whip of the Nepali Congress in the House of Representatives Bal Krishna Khand on Tuesday said that holding the cabinet meeting using telepresence technology was unacceptable.

Khand said such meeting would lead to leakage of secret information, which in turn would pose risk to national security.

He even asked whether the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chair of National Assembly could conduct the House meeting using the same technology.

Prime Minister Oli is currently in Singapore for his routine follow-up health check-up. As a chairman of the Council of Ministers he called the Cabinet meeting using the technology on Monday.

However, government spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Technology Gokul Baskota defended the use of technology to hold Cabinet meeting.

In an interview with the National News Agency (RSS),Minister Baskota said that interaction and discussion with cabinet members by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli via video conference from Singapore was only use of a noble technology and it should not be interpreted otherwise.

He also ruled out any risk in the use of the technology.

PM Oli also held talks with the participating ministers of his cabinet at Singha Durbar through the teleconferencing method.

Earlier, the government through a cabinet meeting had endorsed the working procedure of the cabinet and allowed such provision of holding the cabinet meeting using the video technology.

Attending after the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Oli tweeted thanking all who helped him to hold the meeting with the help of technology.