  • Thursday 29th August 2019
BIPPA with India is OK: Supreme Court

  • Published on: August 29, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 29 August: The Supreme Court (SC) has revoked the writ petition filed against the Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (BIPPA) signed with India during Baburam Bhattarai’s premiership.

    A joint bench comprised of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana, and Justices Deepak Raj Karki, Kedar Prasad Chalise and Hari Krishna Shrestha annuled the petition filed eight years back.

    The agreement was criticized by many and senior advocate Bal Krishna Neupane had moved the SC against it. The SC hearing the petition then had instructed the government to not immediately implement the agreement.

