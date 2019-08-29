  Nepal-Malaysia technical committee meeting in September

Kathmandu, 29 August: The Nepal-Malaysia technical committee is to hold a meeting on September 10 and 11 in order to ensure employment security to the Nepali workers in Malaysia.

Although the two countries reached a bilateral labour agreement, some technical issues were yet to be finalized, according to the Ministry of Labour. The meeting would also review the progress made so far in course of the implementation of the pact.Some uncertainties and modality of the jobs in Malaysia would be made clear. The problems in implementation of the pact would be solved, during the meeting.

Nepal will participate in the meeting with a seven-member delegation representing the officials from the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Law and Nepali Embassy in Malaysia.

People’s News Monitoring Service