PM not to attend UN General Assembly

Kathmandu, 29 August: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is not attending the 74th UN General Assembly this year beginning after three weeks.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali is leading the Nepali delegation to the UNGA, said foreign secretary Shankar Bairagi.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is undergoing treatment at the National University Hospital in Singapore. The treatment process will continue for yet another week. Considering the treatment process, the PM is not attending the UNGA.

People’s News Monitoring Service