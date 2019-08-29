  • Thursday 29th August 2019
People's Review

PM’s health is okay

  Published on: August 29, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 29 August: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s principal advisor Bishnu Rimal has stated that PM Oli’s health is okay.

    Rimal, who is accompanied with the PM in Singapore, on Wednesday, twitted that PM is undergoing treatment with plasmapheresis process.

    His private physician Dr Dibyasingh Shah returned Kathmandu today (Wednesday).

    According to her, the process of plasmapheresis will complete next week.

    PM Oli is undergoing plasmapheresis treatment of his kidney to remove anti-body.

