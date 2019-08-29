PM’s health is okay

Kathmandu, 29 August: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s principal advisor Bishnu Rimal has stated that PM Oli’s health is okay.

Rimal, who is accompanied with the PM in Singapore, on Wednesday, twitted that PM is undergoing treatment with plasmapheresis process.

His private physician Dr Dibyasingh Shah returned Kathmandu today (Wednesday).

According to her, the process of plasmapheresis will complete next week.

PM Oli is undergoing plasmapheresis treatment of his kidney to remove anti-body.

People’s News Monitoring Service