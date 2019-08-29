  Three die from dengue and scrub typhus

Kathmandu, 29 August: Three persons died of dengue and scrub typhus since mid-July this year in the district. According to the District Health Office (DHO), Chitwan, of the deceased, two are from Chitwan and one from Rautahat.

Organising a press conference in Chitwan on Wednesday, the office shared that a man, 71, of Bharatpur Metropolitan City died from dengue while infection of dengue and scrub typhus claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl of Sukranagar of Bharatpur metropolitan city. Similarly, 34-year-old man from Rautahat district died from scrub typhus. The girl died in course of treatment at Old Medical College, while other two at Chitwan Medical College.

According to a press statement issued byt the DHO, 1,356 people underwent test for dengue from mid-July and of them dengue infection was traced in 433 people. Mostly people from Bharatpur Metropolitan City-1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 11 and 12 have been found infected with dengue.

Meanwhile, infection of scrub typhus has been found increased in the district. It is shared that of the 506 people underwent test for scrub typhus, 40 people were found infected.

People’s News Monitoring Service