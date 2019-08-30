  • Friday 30th August 2019
People's Review

Bharati, guilty in Sudan embezzlement scam arrested

  • Published on: August 30, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 30 August:  Shambhu Bharati, a convict in the  Sudan scam, a high-profile  embezzlement in the purchase of logistics by the Nepal Police meant for those deputed in the UN peacekeeping mission in  South Sudan, has been arrested.

    A team from the Nepal Police Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) apprehended Bharati, a resident of Dadeldhura district from Bhaisepati, Lalitpur. The Special Court on September 2, 2017 convicted him guilty in the  purchase scam.  Bureau Spokesperson and Superintendent of Police Deepak Regmi confirmed his arrest this morning.  His involvement in the scam was as a supplier.  The court has awarded him one-year jail sentence along with fine Rs 142 million. He had been absconding since the court verdict.   Police presented him before the Kathmandu District Court today itself for the execution of court order.

     People’s News Monitoring Service

