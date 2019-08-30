  • Friday 30th August 2019
Is Madhesh Province possible?

  Published on: August 30, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 30 August: Rastriya Janata Party and Federal Socialist Party have proposed to name the No 2 Province as the Madhesh Province. However, the two parties lack two-thirds majority in the Province Parliament. They need either NCP or NC’s support to endorse their proposal.

    NC has proposed Bhojpura-Mithala and NCP has proposed the name Janaki for the province. Without wider agreement among the political parties, none of the names are going to be endorsed from the Province Parliament.

