NAC resumes Osaka flight

Kathmandu, 30 August: Nepal Airlines has resumed its commercial flights to Osaka, Japan after 12 years. NAC’s wide-body aircraft left for Osaka at 2.30 early morning on Thursday from Tribhuvan International Airport for Osaka and returned the same afternoon to Kathmandu.

The Aircraft had carried146 passengers to Osaka while, there were only 40 passengers upon its return.

The Airlines has faced loss worth 10 million rupees in its inaugural flight.

People’s News Monitoring Service