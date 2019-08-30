  • Friday 30th August 2019
Nepal-China joint military exercise on counter-terrorism

  Published on: August 30, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 30 August:  The Nepal Army  (NA)and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China have started a joint military exercise in Kathmandu.The two-week exercise named Sagarmatha Friendship Joint Training started on Wednesday.

    A PLA team of 22 led by a colonel is in Nepal for the exercise and a 22-strong Nepali team also led by a colonel is participating in the joint exercise, according to NA Information Directorate. The exercise will focus on counter-terrorism and disaster management. It is being conducted at No 10 Brigade of NA at Maharajgunj now and will also be conducted for a few days at Nagarkot.

    The first joint military exercise of Nepal and China was held in April 2017. A 16-strong team led by an NA colonel had also taken part in a joint exercise held in Chengdu of China last year.

    Nepal has also been conducting joint military exercise named Suryakiran (sunlight) with India.

