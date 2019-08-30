“Zaika-e-Pakistan” food festival in town

Kathmandu, 30 August: “Zaika-e-Pakistan” food festival is being organised at the newly opened Hotel Fairfield by Marriot, Thamel, Kathmandu.

The festival, inaugurated by Himalaya Shumsher Rana on 29 August will continue for one week.

On the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan Dr Javed Mazhar hosted a reception on 29 August and informed about the delicious Pakistani cuisine.

He informed that as a culture and tradition exchange programme, in the recent past, two Nepali chefs were travelled to Pakistan. They had introduced Nepali cuisine in Pakistan. Presently, two Pakistani chefs have travelled to Kathmandu specially for the Pakistani food festival, Ambassador Mazhar informed.

Rana, in his inaugural address, informed that he has tried many foreign foods but he really enjoys delicious Pakistani food.

MPs in the Foreign Relations Committee of the Federal Parliament, executives of the Council of World Affairs, senior journalists, academicians attended the food festival.

Two chefs in Marriot Hotel in Pakistan have arrived here to prepare special Pakistani food. The Hotel has managed live musical show with Pakistani and Nepali sons along with Pakistani food.

