Kathmandu, 31 August: 23 cows found dead, many injured in Katuwa, Birendranager in Surkhet.

Reports state that nine trucks had ferried 291 cows to Dailekh from Nepalgunj’s Kanji House run by the sub-metropolis to keep stray cattle. According to the locals, the truck drivers, instead of transporting cows to Dailekh, had dropped them from the summit near a road in Katkuwa on the Surkhet-Dailekh road.

Five truck drivers have been arrested by the local authorities. Locals have demanded strong action against those involved in killing of the cattle. As cow is the country’s national animal and also holly God of the Hindus, it is prohibited to kill cows in the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service