Government plans to establish counter-intelligence mechanism

Kathmandu, 31 August: The government is planning to establish counter-intelligence mechanism under the direct command of the Prime Minister.

To monitor foreign spy against the nation and encounter foreign spy activities, the government has planned to establish such an organ aimed at foreign intelligence. The name of the organization for external intelligence has not been fixed yet.

Before 1990 political change, there was an external intelligence cell under the National Investigation Department, which was working for counter intelligence. In April, 1991, the interim government led by late Krishna Prasad Bhattarai had scrapped the counter-intelligence cell, according to reports in daily newspapers.

People’s News Monitoring Service