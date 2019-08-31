NA not to buy American arms

Kathmandu, 31 August: The Nepal Army has scrapped the previous decision of purchasing five thousand pieces M-15 Rifles from the US.

Instead, the Army has decided to procure similar type of arms from South Korea and the Defense Ministry has already approved the NA proposal.

According to Nepal Army spokesman Bigyan Dev Pandey due to the difference on payment system obstacle was created in purchase of the American arms.

He said, the Nepali laws say to pay on installment basis but the American laws say to pay in advance and at once before receiving goods, according to reports in daily newspapers.

People’s News Monitoring Service