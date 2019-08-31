  • Saturday 31st August 2019
People's Review

NA not to buy American arms

  • Published on: August 31, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 31 August: The Nepal Army has scrapped the previous decision of purchasing five thousand pieces M-15 Rifles from the US.

    Instead, the Army has decided to procure similar type of arms from South Korea and the Defense Ministry has already approved the NA proposal.

    According to Nepal Army spokesman Bigyan Dev Pandey due to the difference on payment system obstacle was created in purchase of the American arms.

    He said, the Nepali laws say to pay on installment basis but the American laws say to pay in advance and at once before receiving goods, according to reports in daily newspapers.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Government plans to establish counter-intelligence mechanism
    Government plans to establish counter-intelligence mechanism
    NA not to buy American arms
    NA not to buy American arms
    NC says NCP government, not other forces serious threat to Loktantra
    NC says NCP government, not other forces serious threat to Loktantra
    Nepal-China joint military exercise on counter-terrorism
    Nepal-China joint military exercise on counter-terrorism
    Bharati, guilty in Sudan embezzlement scam arrested
    Bharati, guilty in Sudan embezzlement scam arrested
    Tarai parties’ merger with greater interests
    Tarai parties’ merger with greater interests
    Is Madhesh Province possible?
    Is Madhesh Province possible?
    “Zaika-e-Pakistan” food festival in town
    “Zaika-e-Pakistan” food festival in town
    NAC resumes Osaka flight
    NAC resumes Osaka flight
    BIPPA with India is OK: Supreme Court
    BIPPA with India is OK: Supreme Court

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology