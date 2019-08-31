  • Saturday 31st August 2019
NC says NCP government, not other forces serious threat to Loktantra

  • Published on: August 31, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 31 August: The Nepali Congress, in its political document, has alleged the Nepal Communist Party government, not other forces is serious threat to the Loktantra.

    Recently, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, while calling an all-party meeting, had claimed that the pro-King forces and Biplav Group were serious threat to the present loktantra. NC, in its ongoing central committee meeting, has blamed that the NCP government itself is responsible for its performance against democratic practices.

    NC has alleged that the government is involved in institutionalized corruption; mal-governance, anarchism and autocratic rule.

