TIA runway up-gradation project: 7 hours closure from Sunday

Kathmandu, 31 August: Under its second phase runway up-gradation project, the Tribhuvan International Airport will remain closed for 7 hours from 11.30 pm to 6.30 am daily from Sunday night, 1 September till 1 December.

TIA aims completion of the project by 1 December for its full operation. TIA plans to operate round the clock after completion of the runway up-gradation project.

Installation of runway centerline light, taxiway rehabilitation, taxiway-runway link road rehabilitation will be constructed under the second phase project, according to Rajkumar Chhetri, General Manager, TIA.

However, TIA will allow operation of the Nepal Airlines flights to Osaka, Japan for thrice a week – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Construction works will be stopped for half an hour from 2 to 2.30 am on these three days for NA’s Osaka flights’ take off.

People’s News Monitoring Service