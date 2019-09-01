  • Sunday 1st September 2019
People's Review

150 thousand Indians of Nepali origin excluded from the list

  • Published on: September 1, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 1 September: The Assam state of India has released the final list of national register of the citizens (NRC). The citizens included in the list will be recognized as the Indian citizen, whereas, those who are excluded in the list will be treated as the foreigners.

    In the final list, above 150 thousand people with Nepali origin, who have been staying in Assam since their ancestors’ time, have been excluded.

    Against exclusion of the names, protests have started in the state and the security has been kept alert, news agencies report.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

