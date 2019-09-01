  • Sunday 1st September 2019
BP Highway to become wider

  Published on: September 1, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 1 September: The government has planned to upgrade the BP Highway with two lanes. The Highway, with single lane, the only shortest road linking Eastern Nepal has become narrow and congested due to the heavy traffic. Therefore, the government has decided to up-grade the highway with two lanes.

    The works of detailed project report will be started within the year.

    Accordingly, the Japan government has shown interests on construction of 7 kms long tunnel road from Khurkot-Sindhuligadhi-Chiyabari. It will reduce 23 kms distance, reports Nepal Samacharpatra.

