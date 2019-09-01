PM’s health is normal

Kathmandu, 1 September: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is undergoing treatment in Singapore, is normal.

Prime Minister’s press advisor Dr Kundan Aryal in a twit this afternoon, quoting PM Oli’s private physician Dr. Dilip Sharma, stated that PM Oli’s health is normal.

PM Oli is undergoing plasmapheresis treatment to remove anti-body in his kidney. The seventh cycle of plasmapheresis will be completed on Wednesday, 4 September. The sixth plasmapheresis cycle will be conducted on Monday, 2 September, according to the press advisor.

People’s News Monitoring Service