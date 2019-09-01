Province 2 government says no international airport in Nijgadh

Kathmandu, 1 September: The Province No 2 government has stated that it will not allow to cut-down hundreds of thousand trees in Nijgadh for construction of international airport.

Province minister for industry, tourism, forest and environment Ramnaresh Ray has stated that the federal government has decided to construct international airport in Nijgadh without consent of the province government, which is not acceptable for the province government.

The province government will endorse its decision from the province cabinet soon, the minister said.

The minister has said that the province has decided to expand its forest area by 40 percent and thus the province will not allow to cut-down already planted trees in Nijgadh in a huge quantity. The federal government may use other unused area for construction of the airport, according to Kantipur daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service