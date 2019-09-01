Where do the stateless people in Assam go?

Kathmandu, 1 September: The Assam government in India has made public the final list of National Citizens Register (NCR) which has excluded 196 thousand 657 people residing in Assam. What will be the future of those who are not included in the list, a serious question has been raised.

Those who have failed to produce necessary document, they are excluded from the list, according to NRC chairman Prateek Haleja. The central government and also chief minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonobal have informed that those who are not included in the list will get chance to produce necessary documents. They can appeal at the Foreign Tribune. The government has extended the deadline to appeal from 60 days to 120 days. If the foreign Tribune will also reject those from being the Indian citizen, then, serious problem can be surfaced, reports Barakhari Online portal.

People’s News Monitoring Service