Five Chinese nationals held for withdrawing money from bank ATMs

Kathmandu, 2 September: Five Chinese nationals held for withdrawing millions of rupees from ATM booths belonging to different commercial banks in Kathmandu by using fake cards.

They have learnt to have hacked bank data and withdrawn money from ATM booths.

The Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu, after report from a Prabhu Bank officer on withdrawal of money from ATMs in a surprising manner, mobilized its team and arrested Zhu Liangang red-handed while withdrawing money from Nabil Bank’s ATM at Durbarmarg on Saturday, according to reports.

With the information of Zhu, the Police team was able to arrest Lin Jianmeng, Luo Jialei, Qiu Yunqing and Chen Bin Bin from Maya Manor Boutique Hotel in Hattisar.

Police have seized 10.26 million Nepalese rupees, 9,108 USD, 1,199 Chinese Yuan, 250 Euro including currencies from some other countries, 132 pieces of fake VISA cards, 17 valid VISA cards, one set of card printing machine, six sets of mobile phones, laptop, and data card, according to the Police.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Rastra Bank, central bank of the country, has informed that individual bank clients should not be worried from this incident as cash has not been withdrawn from individuals’ account.

People’s News Monitoring Service