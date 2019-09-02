NC in Hindu agenda

Kathmandu, 2 September: Hindu agenda is becoming stronger in the Nepali Congress. The Hindu agenda was entered in the party from late influential leader Khum Bhahadur Khadka. Although NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba has remained silent on the issue, party general secretary Shank Koirala is of the view of carrying this agenda by the party.

In the last party national assembly, when signature campaign was launched, majority of the NC general assembly representatives had supported the Hindu agenda. In this regard, the agenda of Hindu religion can be the NC agenda in the upcoming national convention of the party.

People’s News Monitoring Service