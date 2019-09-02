  • Monday 2nd September 2019
People's Review

People with Nepali origin frustrated in Assam

  • Published on: September 2, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 2 September: Around 80 thousand people of Nepali origin in Assam, North east India, who have been excluded from the final list of the National Citizen Registration, have become frustrated. They were expecting listing of their names in the NRC, making eligible for receiving Indian citizenship, reports Annapurna Post daily.

    Ganga Poudel, chairman, Gorkha Development Council said that none of the citizens should be stateless.

    He said, 2.5 million people with Nepali origin are settled in Assam.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

