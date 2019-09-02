  • Monday 2nd September 2019
People's Review

Prime Minister returning on 6 September

  • Published on: September 2, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 2 September: Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli is returning home on 6 September, according to Subhas Nembang, deputy leader of the NCP Parliamentarian Party.

    Nembang informed that during his talks with the PM over telephone on Sunday evening, the PM had informed him that he is returning on coming Friday, 6 September, according to Lokantar, an Online portal.

    PM Oli’s treatment course is going to be completed on Wednesday, 4 September.

    People’s News monitoring Service

