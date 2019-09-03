China shows security concern at Taropani trade pass

Kathmandu, 3 September: Even after open-up of the Tatopani trade pass, China is seeking security guarantee to operate human immigration from this route.

Since resumption of this trade route on 15 Jesth after the devastating earthquake goods are being transported from the route. The Home Ministry has already opened its immigration office at Tatopani, although, there is no movement of the people from each other’s country.

The Chinese side has understood that anti-China activities were taking place from around the trade route and nearby areas. Due to objectionable activities of the Tibetans against China, the Chinese side has identified this area as the sensitive zone. The Chinese side has asked the Nepali side to ensure for not allowing any kind of anti-China activities in the area.

The Chinese immigration and security officers have returned from the area after giving the gesture that the immigration office will not come into operation for human transportation in the near future.

People’s News Monitoring Service