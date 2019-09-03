  • Tuesday 3rd September 2019
People's Review

China shows security concern at Taropani trade pass

  • Published on: September 3, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 3 September: Even after open-up of the Tatopani trade pass, China is seeking security guarantee to operate human immigration from this route.

    Since resumption of this trade route on 15 Jesth after the devastating earthquake goods are being transported from the route. The Home Ministry has already opened its immigration office at Tatopani, although, there is no movement of the people from each other’s country.

    The Chinese side has understood that anti-China activities were taking place from around the trade route and nearby areas. Due to objectionable activities of the Tibetans against China, the Chinese side has identified this area as the sensitive zone. The Chinese side has asked the Nepali side to ensure for not allowing any kind of anti-China activities in the area.

    The Chinese immigration and security officers have returned from the area after giving the gesture that the immigration office will not come into operation for human transportation in the near future.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    China shows security concern at Taropani trade pass
    China shows security concern at Taropani trade pass
    R&W used Prachanda to oust monarchy: R&W ex-director Bhushan
    R&W used Prachanda to oust monarchy: R&W ex-director Bhushan
    Chinese President to visit Kathmandu on 15 October
    Chinese President to visit Kathmandu on 15 October
    Prime Minister returning on 6 September
    Prime Minister returning on 6 September
    NC in Hindu agenda
    NC in Hindu agenda
    People with Nepali origin frustrated in Assam
    People with Nepali origin frustrated in Assam
    Five Chinese nationals held for withdrawing money from bank ATMs
    Five Chinese nationals held for withdrawing money from bank ATMs
    PM’s health is normal
    PM’s health is normal
    Don’t beat us, just shoot us’: Kashmir’s allege violent army crackdown
    Don’t beat us, just shoot us’: Kashmir’s allege violent army crackdown
    Where do the stateless people in Assam go?
    Where do the stateless people in Assam go?

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology